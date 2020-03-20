Jefferies Group LLC Invests $387,000 in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 273,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 134.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.