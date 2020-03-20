Jefferies Group LLC Invests $451,000 in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 59,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 8.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.