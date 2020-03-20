Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

HMSY stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.