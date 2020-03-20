Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

