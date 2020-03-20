Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Neenah by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $586.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah Inc has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NP. DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.