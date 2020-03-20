Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,062 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.