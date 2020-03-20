Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,307,454 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

