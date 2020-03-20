JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 99” Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 99 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NESN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 108.60.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

