Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective from Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.93% from the stock’s current price.

JUN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.05 ($25.63).

JUN3 opened at €10.11 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.88. The company has a market cap of $485.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.66. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €11.70 ($13.60) and a 1 year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

