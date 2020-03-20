Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 8,000 ($105.24) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £107 ($140.75) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,443.67 ($111.07).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,525 ($85.83) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.20 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

