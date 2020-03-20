KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $15.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. KB Home traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 733223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KBH. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,059,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $983.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

