Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price objective on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.60.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.57. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

