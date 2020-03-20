Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$1.75 by Canaccord Genuity

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) has been assigned a C$1.75 target price by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

TSE:KEL opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

