Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $59.05, 17,885 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 381,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Specifically, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,929,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,212,000 after buying an additional 614,664 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,721,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after buying an additional 333,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

