Kevin James Kooman Acquires 20,000 Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $184,200.00.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.63. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. Research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

