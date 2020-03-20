KeyCorp Weighs in on Pool Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Pool in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.60.

Shares of POOL opened at $193.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pool has a one year low of $156.01 and a one year high of $238.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.66 and a 200 day moving average of $209.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,055,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after buying an additional 227,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

