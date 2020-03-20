Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,098 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,843,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

KEYS stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

