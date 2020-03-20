Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 212.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,730 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

