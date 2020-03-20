LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

LMAT stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $502.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $50,902.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $226,229.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,099.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,584. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

