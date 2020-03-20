Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Life On Earth earned a news impact score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LFER opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Life On Earth has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

