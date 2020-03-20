Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Limelight Networks worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 214,167 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 612,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLNW opened at $4.68 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

