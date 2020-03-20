Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Lincoln National stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,815,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 355,206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

