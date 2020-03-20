Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 81,400 Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 29,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Lp Bleichroeder bought 13,212 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $59,189.76.

On Friday, February 28th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 100 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $448.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 5,836 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $28,888.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 23,149 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $111,809.67.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Identiv Inc has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Identiv Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

