LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 14% Following Analyst Downgrade

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price dropped 14% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LYFT traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $16.05, approximately 16,548,756 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,418,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on LYFT to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LYFT from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of LYFT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LYFT by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of LYFT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. Equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

