Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 764.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,147,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1,749.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 973,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,582,000 after buying an additional 684,105 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

