Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.57). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01).

MGTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,391 shares of company stock valued at $384,406. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

