Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Securities raised Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $192,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Main Street Capital by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 145,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.