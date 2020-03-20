Mark Barnaba Purchases 20,300 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider Mark Barnaba bought 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.15 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of A$185,805.90 ($131,777.23).

FMG stock opened at A$10.35 ($7.34) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. Fortescue Metals Group Limited has a 52-week low of A$6.32 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of A$12.87 ($9.13).

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.