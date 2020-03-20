Markel Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $43.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Markel in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $43.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $45.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $48.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $836.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel has a one year low of $726.01 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Markel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Markel by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

