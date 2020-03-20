Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.67.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

