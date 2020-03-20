Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

MXIM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,925,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after buying an additional 176,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,281,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

