Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Meta Financial Group worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $21.57 on Friday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $592.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.