Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Metlife will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

