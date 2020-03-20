Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBNKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.