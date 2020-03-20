Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

