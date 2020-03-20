Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $52.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 23073852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

