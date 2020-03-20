Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $153.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

