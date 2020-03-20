Morgan Stanley Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $8.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $5.57 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.95%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,524.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Insiders purchased a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

