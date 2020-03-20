Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Morgan Stanley worth $702,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

Shares of MS opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

