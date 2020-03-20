Morgan Stanley Trims Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price to $53.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Oracle stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Oracle by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 178,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 64,291 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $6,418,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

