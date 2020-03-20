Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $103.24 and last traded at $105.29, with a volume of 38366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.87.

Specifically, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,219.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,727,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,027,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total value of $78,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,854,666.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,802 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,579. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Morningstar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Morningstar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Morningstar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

