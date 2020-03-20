Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $259.32 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.54. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

