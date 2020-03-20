New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

