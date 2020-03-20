New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNR. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

SNR opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a P/E ratio of -205,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,375.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $596,222.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,357,000 after buying an additional 256,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,687,000 after buying an additional 1,057,079 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,921,000 after buying an additional 543,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,035,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,663,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 214,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

