NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.79% of NewMarket worth $369,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $37,890,000. FMR LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $350.75 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEU shares. ValuEngine cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

