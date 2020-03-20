Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 124.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,611 shares of company stock worth $1,119,979. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 858,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,109,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,977 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

