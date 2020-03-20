Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Shares of NKE opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

