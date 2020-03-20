NOVOZYMES A/S/S Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

