Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Stock Price Up 68% on Insider Buying Activity

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)’s share price rose 68% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 719,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 565,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Specifically, Director John V. Simon acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,520.00.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PACD shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $39.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 242.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after buying an additional 662,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.