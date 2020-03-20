Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pearson were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pearson by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

PSO opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. Pearson PLC has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

